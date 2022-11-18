Earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 Hits Indonesia; No Tsunami Alert Issued

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency of Indonesia did not issue a tsunami alert.

A POWERFUL undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck western Indonesia on Friday night. However, no major damage or injuries have yet been reported. The earthquake was centered 202 kilometres southwest of Bengkulu at a depth of 25 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said, as quoted by AP.

The earthquake was followed by an aftershock of magnitude 5.4, it added.

According to the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS), "based on historical data and tsunami modelling," the earthquake may be able to cause a tsunami to affect the Indian Ocean region.

"IOTWMS-TSP India will monitor the situation to determine if a tsunami was generated and will issue further bulletins as information becomes available," it said in an emailed warning, as quoted by AFP.

However, the IOTWMS in Indonesia said on their website that there was "no tsunami threat." The epicentre of the earthquake was near the small outlying island of Enggano.

 

