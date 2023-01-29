Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Hits Pakistan; No Casualities So Far

AN EARTHQUAKE of 6.3 magnitude hit Pakistan on Sunday, said a report by the news agency PTI. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

According to the Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake, which had a depth of 150 km, was in Tajikistan.

The same report also said that the recent tremors were felt across the country at nearly 12.54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, mentioned that the earthquake was recorded near Attock in Punjab province of Pakistan.

As per a report by Radio Pakistan, there were no immediate reports of casualties. The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other regions of the country.

Pakistan is situated in a quake-prone region. Earlier in 2005, a deadly earthquake hit the country killing more than 74,000 people.

(With inputs from agency)