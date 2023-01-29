Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Hits Pakistan; No Casualities So Far

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, there were no immediate reports of casualties. The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other regions of the country.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 03:22 PM IST
Minute Read
Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Hits Pakistan; No Casualities So Far
Earthquake in Pakistan (Representational image)

AN EARTHQUAKE of 6.3 magnitude hit Pakistan on Sunday, said a report by the news agency PTI. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

According to the Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake, which had a depth of 150 km, was in Tajikistan.

The same report also said that the recent tremors were felt across the country at nearly 12.54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, mentioned that the earthquake was recorded near Attock in Punjab province of Pakistan.

As per a report by Radio Pakistan, there were no immediate reports of casualties. The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other regions of the country.

Also Read
39 Killed After Bus Falls In Valley In Pakistan's Balochistan Province
39 Killed After Bus Falls In Valley In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Pakistan is situated in a quake-prone region. Earlier in 2005, a deadly earthquake hit the country killing more than 74,000 people.

(With inputs from agency)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.