Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Coast Of Indonesia

A MAGNITUDE of 6.0 earthquakes on the Richter Scale jolted the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra in the early hours of Monday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS, the earthquake occurred 48 kilometres southeast of Singkil in Indonesia. The incident took place at 6:30 am local time (2330 GMT) and there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, AFP reported.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) gave the quake a higher magnitude of 6.2, however, a witness told the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre that it was "felt in Medan" — 120 kilometres to the north-northeast of the epicentre.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year in November, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the populous West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people, AFP reported.