Earthquake Of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Turkey-Syria Border Again

A 6.3 MAGNITUDE earthquake jolted Turkey-Syria Border on Monday, February 20 at a depth of two km (1.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake hit southeastern Hatay province, the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory said on Twitter. The quake was at a depth of 7.7km, it said.

This earthquake comes as Turkey and Syria are still struggling to overcome the havoc that catastrophic earthquake caused 2 weeks ago.

The report came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Turkey that Washington would help "for as long as it takes" after devastating, deadly earthquakes in the same region two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Turkey stepped up work to clear away rubble from collapsed buildings on Monday, as rescue work wound down two weeks after major earthquakes killed more than 46,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that nearly 13,000 excavators, cranes, trucks and other industrial vehicles had been sent to the quake zone.

The death toll in Turkey had risen to 41,020, the AFAD said, and it was expected to climb, with some 385,000 apartments in the country known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing.

In Syria, already shattered by more than a decade of civil war, the bulk of fatalities has been in the northwest. The area is controlled by insurgents at war with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, which has complicated efforts to get aid to people.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced further aid to Turkey and said the United States would provide longer-term help to Turkey Ankara as it seeks to rebuild following this month's earthquake.

Blinken arrived at Turkey's Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist. Two weeks after the disaster struck, search and rescue operations are coming to an end, but Blinken said the United States would continue to help in what he said would be "a long-term effort".

"When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of homes that have been destroyed, it is going to take a massive effort to rebuild but we are committed to supporting Turkey in that effort," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)