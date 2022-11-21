160 Killed, Mostly Children, After Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Java

AT LEAST 162 were killed and hundreds injured in Indonesia followed by an earthquake that shook the country on Monday, confirmed West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, as per news agency AP.

"The majority of those who died were children," he was quoted saying by AP. " Many were public school students who had finished their regular classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at Islamic schools, he said.

He also informed that more than 13,000 people whose homes had been damaged were being shifted to evacuation centres.

Reportedly, the emergency workers treated the injured on stretchers and blankets outside hospitals, on terraces, and in parking lots in the Cianjur region, about three hours drive from the capital, Java.

The injured including the children were given oxygen masks and IV lines and were being resuscitated.

Several residents crying and holding children, fled damaged homes after the magnitude 5.6 quake shook the region in West Java province in the late afternoon, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

"I fainted. It was very strong," said Hasan, a construction worker.

"I saw my friends running to escape from the building. But it was too late to get out and I was hit by the wall."

the incident caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, where high-rises swayed and some people evacuated.

Rescue teams and civilians in Cianjur were busy looking for the people who were buried in collapsed brick homes.

While speaking about the experience, a shopkeeper Dewi Risma who was working with customers when the quake hit, said, "The vehicles on the road stopped because the quake was very strong."

"I felt it shake three times, but the first one was the strongest one for around 10 seconds. The roof of the shop next to the store I work in had collapsed, and people said two had been hit."

Earlier in February, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province.

In January, an earthquake with the same magnitude killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

(With inputs from the agency)