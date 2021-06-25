The author of study, American virologist Jesse Bloom also stated that the disappearance of the genetic sequences from the database “raises questions about what else from the Wuhan outbreak has been shielded”.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: In what is being seen as a possible attempt by the Chinese to “cover-up” the origin of COVID-19 pandemic, China deleted early data on COVID-19 from an international database, a researcher has claimed in a recent study.

The study, titled ‘Recovery of Deleted Deep Sequencing Data Sheds More Light on the Early Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 Epidemic’, cites the e-mail requests made by the Chinese researchers to “fully delete a SARS-CoV-2 deep sequencing project” which had 99 sequencing runs of 34 early COVID-19 patients hospitalised at Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University.

“There is no plausible scientific reason for the deletion. It therefore seems likely the sequences were deleted to obscure their existence,” the study said.

The author of study, American virologist Jesse Bloom also stated that the disappearance of the genetic sequences from the database “raises questions about what else from the Wuhan outbreak has been shielded”.

New York-based National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirmed on Thursday that earliest samples of Coronavirus cases were removed from the international database however it added that it cannot speculate on the motive behind this removal of data.



“Submitting investigators hold the rights to their data and can request withdrawal of the data,” NIH said in a statement.

Earlier last week, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had cautioned Beijing that China will risk international isolation if it does not allow a “real investigation” into the origins of the pandemic.

The US President Joe Biden last month also ordered the US intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts to determine the virus origins after the WHO report was found to be inconclusive by the US-based researchers and vaccine makers. The agencies will report back to the president about their findings by the end of August.

On June 7, 2021, Wall Street Journal had reported that a report by a US government laboratory concluded that a “virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation”. China, meanwhile, has denied the lab leak scenario and has been persistent on “natural origins” of COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan