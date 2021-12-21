London/Dubai | Jagran World Desk: The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ordered to pay his former wife Princess Haya and their two children a divorce settlement amounting to 554 million Euros, that is, ₹ 4729 Crore.

The London High Court said that the most of this settlement amount is to ensure the lifetime security of their children, while going on to address the “grave risk” posed to them by their father himself.

As part of the financial ruling, Justice Philip Moor of London High Court ordered Sheikh Mohammed to pay 11 million Euros a year for Princess Haya and her two children’s security costs while they are under-age. The children will also be entitled to a 3 million Euro education fund.

Once both children have finished university, Princess Haya will then receive a security budget of 5.5 million Euros per year for the rest of her life, with both children then receiving similar sums.

“She is not asking for an award for herself other than for security,” judge Philip Moor was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Authorities in England had earlier found that Princess Haya bint al-Hussein and her lawyers' phones were hacked with Pegasus spyware 'with express and implied authority' of her former husband, the ruler of Dubai himself.

The divorce settlement marks the final stage in a years-long battle between the estranged couple.

Earlier, in a separate ruling delivered in March 2020, the Court found that Sheikh Mohammed had previously organized the abduction of two of his daughters and forcibly made them to return to Dubai.

The Sheikh has repeatedly denied all claims.

Princess Haya, the half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, fled the United Arab Emirates for London in early 2019 with her two children, claiming she and her children were facing threat for their lives from her husband, the Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma