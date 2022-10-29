South Korea Halloween Tragedy: Over 50 Dead, 150 Injured In Halloween Stampede In Seoul

At least fifty people went into cardiac arrest after a stampede at a prominent market in South Korea's capital Seoul, where a huge crowd had gathered to celebrate Halloween, according to a few news outlets and videos viral on social media. 

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 29 Oct 2022 10:08 PM IST
Minute Read
People sit on the street after being rescued, at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea.(REUTERS)

At least 59 people have been killed and 150 injured in a stampede after a crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul for Halloween festivities on Saturday night, a fire official said as quoted by news agency Reuters.

South Korea's news agency, Yonhap, reported that 50 people were suffering from "cardiac arrest" following the celebrations.

Around one lakh people gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity.

Amid the chaos, Police and firemen were seen trying to help people. 

The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT). A large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said as quoted by Reuters.

The number of casualties could rise as the rescue effort was still under way. "The area is still chaotic so we are still trying to figure out the exact number of people injured," Moon Hyun-joo, an official at the National Fire Agency said.

Foreigners were among those transferred to nearby hospitals.

President Yon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with senior aides and ordered emergency medical teams to the area, his office said. Authorities said they were investigating the exact cause of the incident. 

