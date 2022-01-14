London/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is storming through troubled waters after calls for his resignation are being heard from his own Conservative Party despite issuing an apology for the ‘Partygate’ scandal. Amid these mounting troubles for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is making rounds as a frontrunner among those who could replace Borish Johnson if latter is forced to resign.

The UK-born son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP) father is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate. He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and the couple has two young daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire first entered the UK Parliament in 2015 and has quickly risen up the Tory party ranks as a staunch Brexiteer, who had backed Johnson's strategy to leave the European Union (EU). Sunak was also praised in British media for pledging billions of pounds in the economy to help the country bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic-led slowdown.

If the Conservative Party murmurings and bookie betting odds are anything to go by, then the 41-year-old may well be in line to make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

Sunak has risen to popular fame in United Kingdom as he led the charge for the country's economic fightback against the COVID-19 pandemic with a Brexiteer flair.

Many of the schemes he put in place as finance minister, including the furlough-based Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and COVID support grants for struggling businesses over the course of several lockdowns have proved largely popular.

Ever since he took charge as Chancellor, there has been speculation within the UK media about Sunak eyeing the top job to move next door from his current No. 11 Downing Street office. British Prime Minister’s official address is at No. 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office issued an apology to Buckingham Palace on Friday for two parties that took place in Downing Street last year in an apparent breach of lockdown rules. According to reports in British media, one of the parties took place on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma