‘Dosti Se Zyada Kuch Bhi Nahi’: Russian Envoy On Russia-India Strategic Partnership

RUSSSIAN Ambassador to India Denis Alipov during the “Russian Culture Festival” inauguration in New Delhi on Monday, drew audiences' applause when he used a Hindi phrase to stress upon the bilateral ties between the two countries. Highlighting a popular saying in Hindi the envoy said that there is nothing more important than friendship and the mission of the festival is to increase people-to-people ties.

This comes as India and Russia commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Alipov said the festival will be the most vibrant celebration of the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Russia and India.

Speaking at the event, the Russian ambassador said, “There is a popular saying in India, "Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota". A very precise characteristic of the trusted & friendly character of Russia-India strategic partnership.”

He further said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cultural exchange between the two nations was affected. "After years of living during the pandemic, we resume this wonderful tradition which is always been very popular in both our friendly countries. Our Indian friends will enjoy a number of brilliant performances spread across the metropolitan cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata as a tribute to one of the most ancient civilizations on Earth. The festival will be the most colourful manifestation of the 75th anniversary of Russia and India of diplomatic relationship which we celebrate this year,” the Russian ambassador said, ANI quoted.

During the inauguration, the Russian envoy also hoped that the Russian cuisine and culture to leave an impression on the Indian population. After Delhi, the festival will move to Kolkata and then to Mumbai and will be back in Delhi on November 29.

The Russian Culture Festival commenced today in New Delhi. The festival will roll over New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai up to 29th November 2022. The festival in India began with the performance of the Ensemble Lezginka which demonstrated the unique folk art of Russia.

