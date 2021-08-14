Afghanistan Conflict: Taliban's Qatar-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has assured that diplomats and embassy staff of other countries won't be harmed by the Taliban. This comes after the USA and Britain announced the deployment of additional troops in Afghanistan for the evacuation of their embassy staff.

Doha (Qatar) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban on Saturday denied reports of links with Pakistan, its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) or the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), calling them "baseless" and "politically motivated". Speaking to news agency ANI, Taliban's Qatar-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen also assured New Delhi that its land won't be used in anti-India activities.

Shaheen also appreciated India's role in Afghanistan's development and thanked New Delhi for building infrastructure and reconstruct the economy of the war-torn country. However, Shaheen warned India against its military deployment in Afghanistan, saying it will not be good for New Delhi.

"What do you mean by military role? If they come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence. I think that will not be good for them, they have seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries. So it is an open book for them. And about their help to the Afghan people or national projects, I think that is something which is appreciated," he told ANI.

Shaheen also assured that diplomats and embassy staff of other countries won't be harmed by the Taliban. This comes after the United States of America (USA) and Britain announced the deployment of additional troops in Afghanistan for the evacuation of their embassy staff.

According to reports, India is also mulling evacuation of its embassy staff in Kabul as the Taliban continues its march towards the Afghan capital. Reports suggest that India would make a formal announcement about the same in the next 24 hours.

"About assurance to diplomats and embassies, there is no danger from our side to them. We will not target any embassy, any diplomat that we have said in our statements, not once but many times. So it is our commitment that is being published is in media. On India's concerns, I think it is up to them. About us, our position is clear we are not targeting any diplomat or embassy," Shaheen said.

When asked about the safety of Hindus and Sikhs living in Afghanistan, the Taliban spokesperson said that they need not worry and minorities will be allowed to practice their rituals. He also spoke about the incident when a gurdwara in Paktia province had brought down the Sikh religious flag and said that it was done by the Sikh community themselves.

"That flag was removed by the Sikh community there. They removed that themselves. When there were reports in the media, we reached to our officials in Paktika province and informed them about that and then our security forces went to the gurdwara and asked about the problem," Shaheen told ANI.

Speaking about a possible power-sharing with the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan, Shaheen alleged that Kabul was reluctant and not showing flexibility. He said that the Afghan government should "come forward and show flexibility in order to reach a peaceful solution".

"We expect that to happen as soon as possible but there is slow progress. The first factor is that the other side is reluctant to show flexibility and reach a solution. There are hurdles in releasing our prisoners and removing our blacklist which is clearly mentioned in the Doha agreement, which is very important for confidence-building measures," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma