WHO expert Mike Ryan has ruled out the possibility of Covid-19 vaccine until early 2021. Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, he told news agency Reuters.

Underlining the need to curb the spread of the infection, he said that WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution.

“We’re making good progress,” Ryan said, noting that several vaccines were now in phase 3 trials and none had failed, so far, in terms of safety or ability to generate an immune response.

He also expressed hope that the Vaccination will commence by the first part of next year. "Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," he told a public event on social media.

He also emphasised on the need for fair distribution of vaccine after its discovery.

"And we need to be fair about this, because this is a global good. Vaccines for this pandemic are not for the wealthy, they are not for the poor, they are for everybody," he said.

The deadly virus has so far infected more than 15 million people across the globe. According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 15,077,182 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 6 lakh people have also succumbed to the infection. India on Thursday recorded the highest one-day spike of 45,720 COVID-19 cases and 1,129 deaths. The total number of cases has surged past 12 lakh now and stands at 12,38,635.

(with inputs from PTI and Reuters)

