Doha (Qatar) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban and the United States of America (USA) on Saturday held their first face-to-face talks since the latter withdrew its troops from war-torn Afghanistan. During the talks, which were held in Qatar's Doha, Taliban warned the US not to "destabilise" the new regime in Afghanistan.

"We clearly told them that trying to destabilise the government in Afghanistan is good for no one," Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, as reported by AFP. "Good relations with Afghanistan are good for everyone. Nothing should be done to weaken the existing government in Afghanistan which can lead to problems for the people".

The US is yet to issue a statement over the same.

Muttaqi's remarks come at a time when the Taliban is trying to re-establish itself in Afghanistan after 20 years. On Saturday, the first of two days of talks, they met a US team led by the State Department's Deputy Special Representative Tom West in Doha to discuss the situation in the region.

Following the first round of talks, Muttaqi also said that the US would also help vaccinate Afghans against the deadly COVID-19 infection and "and will provide human cooperation". He said that the Afghan delegation has also asked the US to lift the ban on the reserves of Afghanistan’s central bank.

"It is being promised that states will have good relations with one another and have patience while Afghanistan is passing through a very tough time, so Afghanistan will come out of this condition with more strength," AFP quoted Muttaqi as saying.

Muttaqi also said that the Taliban wanted to hold meetings with other countries as well as the US to discuss Afghanistan's difficulties. Afghanistan's economy is also teetering on the brink of collapse, with international aid cut off, food prices rising and unemployment spiking.

"The issues that people of Afghanistan are facing in terms of economy or any other issues should be resolved. The existing government of Afghanistan is committed to having good relations with other states and cooperate with others, to facilitate its people and provide them services," AFP quoted him as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma