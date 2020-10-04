US President Donald Trump had on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Days after Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the While House on Sunday revealed that the President's condition on Friday was "far worse than the officials had made public".

This was revealed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who said that the doctors had recommended Trump to go to the hospital after seeing he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly.

"I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels," he said while speaking to Fox News on Saturday.

"Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around," he added.

Trump on Friday had announced that he and his wife and first lady Melania have tested coronavirus positive, adding that they have quarantined themselves. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he had tweeted.

The US President, however, on Sunday thanked his supporters and said that he is feeling very well and wants to get back to work at the White House.

"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," Trump said in a four-minute video.

Meanwhile, the doctors attending Trump have said that he has been fever free for over 24 hours, adding that he "is not on oxygen and is not having difficulty breathing or walking around".

"We are monitoring him very closely for any evidence of complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better," CNN quoted one of Trump's doctors as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma