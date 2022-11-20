Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Reappears After Musk’s Poll Shows Massive Support

FORMER US President Donald Trump’s once blocked Twitter account reappeared on Saturday after Elon Musk announced the reinstatement of his account.

Donald Trump was banned from the microblogging site for inciting violence at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. In a poll organised by new owner Elon Musk, over 15 million users with 51.8 per cent voted in favor of reinstatement.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted.

However, Donald Trump on Saturday expressed that he has no interest in returning to the social media giant even as slim majority voted in favour of his reinstatement.

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Saturday and when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, he responded, "I don't see any reason for it.”

He further said that he would rather stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app develoved by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup. He also said that Truth Social had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well". However, the microblogging site did not respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk had earlier reinstated Twitter accounts aligned to conservative media personality Jordan Peterson and satirical website Babylon Bee. Musk made these reinstatements after he announced last month that Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints". He further added, "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

NO REASON TO RETURN

A no-show by Trump could reduce concerns among major advertisers, who are already rattled by Musk's drastic reshaping of Twitter.

He has halved the workforce and severely cut the company's trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

These actions and Musk's tweeting have pushed major companies to halt advertising on the site as they monitor how the platform handles hate speech.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported Twitter could fire more employees in its sales and partnership divisions, citing unnamed sources, just days after a mass resignation of engineers.

If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.

Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. He has used Truth Social to promote his allies, criticize opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.

His agreement with the company, however, opens the door for Trump to engage extensively on other platforms. Trump is obligated to give Truth Social a six-hour exclusive on any post – but is free to post "political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts" on any site, at any time, according to a May SEC filing.

Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were "incredible".