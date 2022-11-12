Donald Trump To Contest 2024 US Presidential Polls, Big Announcement on Nov 15: Top Aide Confirms

FORMER US President Donald Trump will announce his intention to run for the White House in the 2024 elections next week on November 15, his longtime adviser Jason Miller shared this information on Friday.

Trump's big announcement in Florida comes after a disappointing run for several candidates he backed in the midterm polls. While supporting Republican candidates in midterm elections, the polarising former president has been hinting at a potential re-election bid and said he will make a "very major statement" on Tuesday.

Miller on his popular "War Room" podcast, confirmed that "President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president. It's gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement.” Miller said Trump told him, "there doesn't need to be any question, of course, I am running." PTI quoted.

The anticipated Republican "red wave" did not materialise, as the party won considerably fewer elections than was anticipated. Republicans currently hold 211 members in the 435-seat House of Representatives, giving them a narrow majority. However, a runoff election in the southern state of Georgia early in December might determine who controls the Senate.

Following the polls, the former president's main media ally—the influential media empire of conservative billionaire Rupert Murdoch—turned against him.

“Trump is the Republican Party's biggest loser”, according to an editorial published on Thursday in The Wall Street Journal, the flagship publication of Murdoch's News Corp.

The cover of the tabloid New York Post depicted Trump on a precarious wall as "Trumpty Dumpty" who "had a great fall."

Trump's early participation in the contest would seem to be part of a strategy to avoid potential criminal charges related to stealing top secret papers from the White House, plans to rig the 2020 election, and the attack on the US Capitol by his followers on January 6, 2017.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who emerged as one of the major winners from Tuesday's midterm elections, may also be the target of this attempt to discredit him as the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

(With Agency Inputs)