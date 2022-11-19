Donald Trump To Be Reinstated On Twitter? Elon Musk Hold Polls

Elon Musk on Friday evening started a poll on Twitter asking the social media user to vote on whether former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media site by its previous owners, should be reinstated to the social media site, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted, a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God." The poll was open for 24 hours. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk, Twitter's new owner, said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump, whose account was suspended after last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Musk said earlier in the day that a decision to bring back Trump's account was yet to be made, and that Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including the satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Musk's decision to ask Twitter users for guidance on who should be on the platform is part of a huge restructuring of the company, including massive layoffs.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

The departures highlight the reluctance of some of Twitter's 3,000 or so employees to remain at a company where Musk earlier fired half of the workforce including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace. Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday and said that he was not worried about resignations as "the best people are staying."