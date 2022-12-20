Donald Trump Terms Capitol Riots Charges ‘Fake’, Says ‘It’s An Attempt To Block His 2024 Presidency Run’

Former US President on Monday termed Capitol riots charges against him ‘Fake’. (Image: Reuters)

SOON after the US House of Representatives panel probing the January 6 Capitol riot case, asked federal prosecutors to charge Donald Trump with four crimes, the former US President accused House lawmakers and said the fake charges have been made against him. Adding, he said it is a part of an attempt to prevent him from running for the White House again.

"The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax #2," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I WON convincingly. "

"This whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was -- a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he, as quoted by AFP said.

It was the first time in history that Congress recommended a former president for criminal prosecution. The Justice Department received the referral from the Democratic-led select committee after the group interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and gathered hundreds of thousands of documents.

The panel concluded that Trump was ultimately responsible for the insurrection, laying out for the public and the Justice Department a trove of evidence for why he should be prosecuted for multiple crimes.

The committee asked the Justice Department to charge Trump with four criminal charges such as obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements, and aiding or inciting an insurrection.

"An insurrection is a rebellion against the authority of the United States. It is a grave federal offense, anchored in the Constitution itself," Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democratic select committee member, said as he announced the charges, Reuters reported.

On January 6, 2021, Trump delivered a heated speech to his supporters outside the White House and openly criticised his vice president, Mike Pence, for not going along with his scheme to reject ballots cast in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. In response, thousands of his supporters raged through the Capitol, assaulting police and threatening to hang Pence.

The nine-member panel spent 18 months investigating the unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power by thousands of Trump supporters, motivated by his false claims that his 2020 election loss to Biden was the result of widespread fraud.