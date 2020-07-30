"Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump asked in a tweet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the US Presidential elections scheduled to take place in November this year, citing coronavirus fears in the country.

Trump, in a tweet, said that the 2020 elections in the United States would be the most ‘fraudulent and inaccurate’ elections in the history of the United States and would be a shame to the country.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," the tweet further said.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 3, 2020. The dates of the federal elections, which is the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, are enshrined in the federal law and requires an act of Congress to change the date. The US Constitution also did not have any provision for delaying the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes. Meanwhile, five states in the US already rely on the mail-in ballot voting and claimed that they are having necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn't disrupt the vote. Election security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting.

Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November's election and the expected surge in mail-in and absentee voting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Trump has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.

Last month, Trump told supporters in Arizona that “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country."

