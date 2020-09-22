In his latest onslaught against China, US President Donald Trump called on the United Nations to hold China accountable for unleashing COVID 19 pandemic to the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In his latest onslaught against China, US President Donald Trump called on the United Nations to hold China accountable for unleashing COVID 19 pandemic to the world.

In his final address of the first term to to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the US president said "As we pursue a bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world - China."

Trump accused the Chinese government and the WHO which he said is virtually controlled by China of making a false declaration that there was no evidence of human to human transmission of Sars-Cov-2.

"Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease. UN must hold China accountable for their actions," he added.

Trump pointed to the virus' origins in China and says the Chinese Government acted irresponsibly in allowing the virus to spread.

“China condemned my travel ban on their country, even as they cancelled domestic flights and locked citizens in their homes. The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human to human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and accused Beijing of suppressing the details of the contagion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 30 million people and more than 958,000 people have died. The US, with 6.7 million infections, crossed the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths.

