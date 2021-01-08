New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President Donald Trump said on Friday he won't attend his successor Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony slated to be held on January 20 at the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20," Trump tweeted, hours after he committed to an orderly transition of power in the aftermath of chaos and destruction at the Capiton Hill. The outgoing President has repeatedly alleged voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Elections.

The joint session of the US Congress on Thursday certified the victory of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections held on November 3, 2020. Their inauguration at the US Capitol will be a low-key affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The certification came after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol, leading to a violent clash between them and the police officers. At least four people, including a veteran US Air Force female officer, lost their lives in the clash and several others were injured. Biden described the riots in the US Capitol as an "unprecedented assault" on American democracy and has his task cut out to spend the next four years on his administration to heal and unite a deeply polarised country after the fiercely-fought election.

Trump too then expressed his anguish over the violence and mayhem and lauded the security forces for handling the situation. In the same video message, he finally conceded defeat in and pledged a smooth transition of power. "Now Congress has certified the election results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," Trump said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja