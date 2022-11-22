Donald Trump Not Interested In Returning To Twitter After Poll Results In His Favour

FORMER US President Donald Trump had stated that he had no interest in returning to Twitter. Elon Musk reinstated his account after conducting a poll among his followers on Saturday.

"I don't see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, Reuters reported.

Over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement."The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted.

Trumps whose account was suspended in 2021 after he tweeted in support of the US Capital riots. Soon after his account was restored, which had 88 million followers before, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 followers.

However, Trump declared he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, in which Trump has some 4.57 million followers.

Musk, the world's richest man, took control of Twitter after closing a USD 44 billion acquisition deal on October 27. He then immediately embarked on a series of radical changes within the social media giant.

His Flurry decisions have been widely talked about and criticized by the people, be it firing employees or charging USD 8 for blue tick verification. In about two weeks under Musk's leadership, Twitter has fired over 3,700 people, and a slew of high-ranking execs have resigned.

In the latest development, Tesla CEO on Tuesday said the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline which was November 29 to bring back the service on the platform.

After taking over the microblogging site, Musk announced the ability for users to purchase a blue tick verified through Twitter Blue, which didn't go well with the users and many including prominent personalities left the social media platform.