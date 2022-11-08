Donald Trump May Jump Into 2024 Presidential Poll, Says He’ll Make 'Big Announcement' On Nov 15

FORMER US President Donald Trump who is expected to jump into the race for the White House in 2024, on Monday said that he will make a big announcement on November 15. It is the day when the World is expected to cross eight billion population.

While campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections, Trump said, "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday (November 15) at Mar a Lago in Palm Beach Florida.”

Trump is holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance. The former US president became more explicit about his intentions to run for president, saying in recent days that he would "very, very, very probably" run again and would be formalizing his intentions "very, very soon.” ANI reported.

Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican seeking an eighth consecutive six-year term joined Trump in the rally. Trump is campaigning for the Republicans ahead of the midterms, but his name is not on the ballot this year as he inches closer to announcing a third presidential campaign.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are now under Democratic control, and losing either one to the Republicans would result in a dramatic decline in Democratic influence over the following two years of President Joe Biden's administration. Election Day voting on November 8 will settle it, reported the New York Times.



According to Cook Political Report, in the five states with toss-up Senate races, Trump has not held rallies in two -- Georgia or Wisconsin -- since the primary season ended.



The classification of "Toss Up" is used to refer to races that are the most competitive of the cycle, and which either party stands a reasonable chance of winning, reported cookpolitical.



Star Democratic campaigners, including two former presidents and another past presidential candidate, have increased their pace on the campaign trail in preparation for the US midterm elections, amid record-high prices and a faltering US economy. While President Joe Biden kept a moderate schedule, former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton all aggressively campaigned.

(With ANI Inputs)