New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President Donald Trump was Monday evacuated in the middle of a press conference after Secret Service guards shot an armed man outside the White House. Trump was addressing a press briefing when a Secret Service agent abruptly led him out of the news conference.

However, his evacuation was brief and the US President returned to the address the journalists minutes later. He told reporters that someone was shot outside the White House. The US Secret Service also confirmed the news on Twitter.

"The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer-involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow," they said in a tweet.

Later in the update, the security agency tasked to protect the President said that one of its officers was also injured in the shooting and both the "male subject and the USSS officer" were rushed to a local hospital.

"...the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger," the US Secret Service said.

When asked about the incident, Trump said that he knew nothing about the identity or the motive of the man and suggested that the shooting might not have anything to do with him.

"It might not have had anything to do with me," Trump said, adding that the incident took place "on the outside" of the White House ground. "I don't believe anything was breached, they were relatively far away," he added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma