In the 18-second video recorded inside the White House, Trump broke his silence, saying he was being hospitalized but I think I'm doing very well.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the bombshell news that US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, putting his poll campaign for the US Presidential elections in jeopardy, Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) was shifted to a hospital and was administered with an experimental COVID-19 treatment.

After the shocking development of President Trump and first lady Melania testing COVID-19 positive, the President was seen walking out of the White House, wearing a mask, which he ignored wearing during his earlier public appearances. Trump was flown by helicopter to the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.

Donald Trump also posted a video on his official Twitter handle informing about his condition after contracting COVID-19. "We're going to make sure that things work out," he said, adding that the first lady was also "doing very well."

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that medical experts recommended Trump "be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days". The hospitalization indicated an intense effort to make sure the president's reportedly "mild" symptoms do not deteriorate.



The development also highlighted the uncharted waters for the US election on November 3, with Trump -- who is well behind his Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls -- having to freeze much of his campaign.

At first, aides gave rosy assessments, with Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows saying the president, 74, had only mild symptoms, was in "good spirits" and feeling "very energetic."

Later Friday, a letter issued by White House physician Sean Conley indicated something more serious. After a little while, Trump confirmed this news on Twitter and wrote, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!".

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Donald and Melania Trump underwent COVID-19 test after a top adviser and trusted aide of the Trumps, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the deadly pathogen on Thursday. Trump, prior to the announcement about his positive report, had confirmed on his Twitter that Hicks has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and Melania and he are waiting for their test results.

