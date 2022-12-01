‘Does Not Help…’: China Objects To India-US Military Exercise Near LAC

AFTER India and United States held the 18th edition of the joint military training exercise named “Yudh Abhyas” in Auli, Uttarakhand, 100 km away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China said the joint military exercise near the LAC has violated the spirit of relevant agreements signed by China and India.

"The joint military exercise held by India and the US near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) violated the spirit of relevant agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996 and does not help build bilateral trust. China has expressed concerns to the Indian side over the military exercise, “ During the regular press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

The 18th Edition of the India-US joint training exercise “Yudh Abhyas” was held in order to check Chinese aggression. The 15-day long exercise will focus on high altitude, extremely cold climate warfare and it will India and US to counter China by endorsing each other.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas is conducted annually between India and USA with the aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures between the Armies of the two nations.

In 2021, throughout the year, the PLA sustained the deployment of forces and continued infrastructure build-up along the LAC. Moreover, negotiation made minimal progress as both sides resist losing perceived advantages on the border, added the Pentagon report.

In May 2020, the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Indian forces faced off in clashes with rocks, batons, and clubs wrapped in barbed wire at multiple locations along the LAC.

The PRC blamed the standoff on Indian infrastructure construction, which it perceived as encroaching on PRC territory, while India accused China of launching aggressive incursions into India's territory.

Since the 2020 clash, the PLA has maintained a continuous force presence and continued infrastructure build-up along the LAC, the report added.

The 2020 Galwan Valley incident was the deadliest clash between the two nations in the past 46 years. On June 15th, 2020, patrols violently clashed in Galwan Valley resulting in approximately twenty Indian soldiers and the death of four PLA soldiers, according to PRC officials.

According to the US Department of State's 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, in the PRC, "genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang."

