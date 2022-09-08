Doctors ‘Concerned’ About Queen Elizabeth’s Health; PM Truss Says ‘Entire UK With Her’

Buckingham Palace on Thursday said that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned" for her health. She has been recommended to "remain under medical supervision".

This announcement comes a day after when the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her privy and was told to rest.

Queen Elizabeth has been facing health problems since October last year. She is facing difficulties in walking and standing as well.

The palace says the queen is "comfortable" and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent this summer.

Liz Truss, the British Prime Minister, took to Twitter and expressed her concern.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.My thoughts-and the thoughts of people across the United Kingdom-are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time," she said on Twitter.

Liz Truss met the Queen at the Balmoral estate in Scotland on Tuesday during her appointment as Britain’s Prime Minister.

The Princes of Charles and William are currently in route to Balmoral, according to Kensington Palace.

