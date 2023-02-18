'Diwaliya Pakistan': Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Admits Country Has Already Gone Bankrupt

As Pakistan is battling with a tough economic crisis, its Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday claimed that Pakistan is not defaulting, but has already defaulted. The defence minister also asserted that Pakistan citizens are residents of a bankrupt nation; he called Pakistan a "diwaliya" nation. He also said that everyone, including the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians, is responsible for it.

BREAKING ⚡️Pakistan is not defaulting, it has already happened. Pakistan is 'Diwaliya': Khawaja Asif, Pak Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/9QlP9le0LN — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 18, 2023

This statement by the nation's defence minister has come at a time when the country is facing a serious economic crisis, with decades-high inflation on top of the continuous debt repayment obligations.

"You must have heard that Pakistan is going bankrupt or that a default or meltdown is taking place. It (default) has already taken place. We are living in a bankrupt country," he said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Khan also hit at the previous governments and said that terrorists were brought to Pakistan, which eventually resulted in the rise of the wave of terrorism.

He also suggested that one-fourth of the country's debt can be paid back if only two golf clubs built on expensive government land are sold. According to Samaa TV, he also said that the solution to the problems of the country lies within the country and not with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Asif also stated that he has been a member of parliament for 34 years and that the country's politics have been disgraced for the previous 32 years. He also expressed his condolences for the people who lost their lives in their fight against terrorism and added that the security agencies are working tirelessly to combat the issues.

Earlier, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the IMF agreement as "treatment of cancer with disprin," according to Dawn.

He said that the IMF agreement will only provide temporary relief, as it will eventually lead the country to a major disaster as the burden of loans continues to increase.

Criticising the economic policies of the country's government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said, "Do not destroy the country just to oust Imran Khan from the political arena," according to Dawn.