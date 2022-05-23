Tokyo/ Beijing | Jagran News Desk: A war of words erupted between the United States (US) and China ahead of the Quad Summit in Japan's Tokyo with the latter warning that the four-nation group's "so-called Indo-Pacific strategy" can destroy peace in the region.

In a press conference in Guangzhou following talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Quad aims to contain China with its strategy to create divisions.

"The US' Indo-Pacific Strategy is causing more and more vigilance and concern in the international community, especially in the Asia-Pacific region," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

However, Yi received a stern response from US President Joe Biden, who said Washington will respond militarily if China invades Taiwan. Biden received support from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said Tokyo is "against any unilateral attempt to change the status quo".

"That's the commitment we made ... We agree with a one-China policy. We've signed on to it and all the intended agreements made from there. But the idea that, that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate," Biden was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Biden also took a veiled jibe at China for its hostile behaviour in the Indo-Pacific as he pushed for peace and stability in the region. He also hailed the Quad and said that the group has shown the world that "cooperation among democracies can get big things done".

"After this, US and Japan together with 11 other nations will be launching Indo-Pacific economic framework. This framework is a commitment to working with our close friends and partners in the region and challenges that matter most to ensuring economic competitiveness," he said.

"...in the 21st century by improving security and trust in the digital economy, protecting workers, strengthening supply chain and tackling corruption that robs nations of their ability to serve their citizens."

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. The leaders of the four countries - Biden, Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Anthony Albanese - will discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific during the meet.

"In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives," PM Modi had said before leaving for Tokyo on Sunday.

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma