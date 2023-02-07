Disney Drops 'The Simpsons' Episode With 'Forced Labour' Reference In Hong Kong; Here's Why

DISNEY+ Hotstar has removed an episode of "The Simpsons" that refers to "forced labour camps" in China from the platform in Hong Kong amid growing censorship concerns in the city. "One Angry Lisa", which first aired last October, could not be accessed on Disney+ using a Hong Kong connection but is available elsewhere, reported CNN news.

The episode in question, titled ‘One Angry Lisa’, is from the latest season of the US animated series. The episode featured a character named Marge Simpson, who is shown purchasing an interactive training bike and later taking it for an indoor spin with an on-screen instructor in front of a virtual background of the Great Wall of China.

The instructor while taking Marge on a tour, said, Later she says, "Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labour camps where children make smartphones and romance."

It is the second time in three years that the streaming service's Hong Kong version has dropped a Simpsons episode that satirised China.

The previously affected episode showed the Simpsons visiting Beijing's Tiananmen Square -- the site of a deadly 1989 crackdown on democracy protesters -- finding a sign there that reads: "On this site, in 1989, nothing happened."

In 2021, Hong Kong passed censorship laws forbidding broadcasts that might breach a broad national security law that China has imposed on the city. However, officials said at the time that the law doesn’t apply to online streaming platforms. Content that is deemed to “endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security.”

Censors have since ordered directors to make cuts to their films and refused permission for others to be shown.

While those rules do not cover streaming services, authorities have warned that online platforms are still subject to the national security law, which criminalises the broadly defined crimes of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. In recent years, Hollywood has been accused of bending to China's censorship regime to tap into its vast consumer base and billion-dollar box office.