Dense Fog With Poor Visibility Disrupts Air And Train Travel In Delhi

Low temperatures and fog in New Delhi hit air and rail movement on Tuesday morning as the mercury levels continue to dip in the Delhi-NCR region. A thick layer of fog with a cold wave gripped the national capital with minimum temperatures dipping as low as 5.6 degrees Celsius (42 F).

While announcing on Twitter that certain parts had visibility of only 50 metres (164 feet), Delhi Airport advised travellers that flights are not prepared to fly in such conditions and they "may get affected."

On Tuesday, Trains heading towards Delhi were also running late because of fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to occur in some areas of the national capital on December 27 and 28. However, the intensity of the fog will be reduced later.

The IMD also forecast cold wave conditions in some areas over the northwest states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during the next two days.

A cold wave is declared in the plains of India when the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or falls 4.5 degrees Celcius below normal to 10 degrees Celcius or below.

