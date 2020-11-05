Denmark plans to cull more than 15 million minks after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was detected on mink farms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The world’s largest producer of mink fur, Denmark, has announced its plans to cull more than 15 million minks after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was detected on mink farms.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday said the decision has been made with a "heavy heart," but it was necessary based on the recommendation of health authorities. She said as many 12 people have already contracted the mutated virus and that the mink are now considered a public health risk.

"We have a great responsibility towards our own population, but with the mutation that has now been found, we have an even greater responsibility for the rest of the world as well," she told a news conference.

Country’s public health authority, the State Serum Institute, warned that the virus strain circulating between minks and humans may have mutated enough to compromise future vaccine effectiveness. Denmark's police, army and home guard will be deployed to speed up the culling process, Frederiksen said. Mink have also been culled in the Netherlands and Spain after infections were discovered there.

Meanwhile, the industry association for Danish mink breeders called the move, which could cost the state more than $800 million, a “black day for Denmark”, and said the government’s decision amounted to a death knell for the country’s pelt industry.

“Of course, we must not be the cause of a new pandemic. We do not know the professional basis for this assessment and risk ... but the government’s decision is a disaster for the industry and Denmark,” chairman Tage Pedersen told Reuters. In 2019, the mink industry, which employs around 4,000 people, exported nearly $800 million worth of mink skins, totalling around 24.5 million pelts, according to Statistics Denmark.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha