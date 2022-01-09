New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: As the world continues to reel under the growing dominance of Omicron strain of COVID-19 – a ‘variant of concern’ – another COVID-19 ‘variant’ informally called “Deltacron” has been discovered in the European nation Cyprus. The Deltacron is reported to have the genetic blend of both Omicron and Delta variants.

According to Dr. Leondios Kostrikis, the head of the laboratory of biotechnology and molecular virology at the University of Cyprus, the variant has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant, as well as some of the mutations from Omicron, according to Cyprus Mail.

Kostrikis said that the frequency of Deltacron was more in the hospitalised patients, theorising a relation between the new variant and hospitalisations.

10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus. 11 of the samples came from people who were hospitalized due to the virus, while 14 came from the general population, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Cyprus’s Health Ministry is scheduled to post more information on “Deltacron” on Monday, according to reports in various Europe-based news portals. Country’s Health Minister on Saturday expressed pride in Dr Kostrikis’ team for discovering the new variant.

"The groundbreaking research and findings of Dr. Kostrikis’ team make us proud of our scientists as this research puts Cyprus on the international map when it comes to health matters," said Michalis Hadjipandelas, Cyprus Health Minister, according to the Cyprus Mail.

The scientific name of the variant has not been designated so far. Its reported discovery comes merely a week after B.1.640.2 variant of COVID-19 – called IHU variant – was discovered in France, which later came to be known as a variant not much of a cause of concern for authorities in France.

Global COVID-19 cases topped the mark of 300 million on Saturday as the surge of virus continued across the world barring a few regimented societies like China. The latest surge, however, has been reported to be milder than previous surges due to low hospitalisations amid expedited COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma