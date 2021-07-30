Reports in the US media have claimed that this variant of the virus can spread easily like chickenpox. According to the data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the delta variant, which was first identified in India, can easily infect fully vaccinated people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The world began to witness the devastating effects of COVID-19 from the year 2020. Since then, the virus has infected millions of people across the globe and has taken millions of lives. The COVID-19 virus has changed many forms since its spread. The virus has the potential to mutate itself and become even more dangerous than the earlier form. One of the most harmful forms of the virus is the Delta Variant. Meanwhile, reports in the US media have claimed that this variant of the virus can spread easily like chickenpox.



Dr Rochelle P Walensky, the director of the CDC, acknowledged on Tuesday that vaccinated people with so-called breakthrough infections of the Delta variant carry just as much virus in the nose and throat as unvaccinated people and may spread it just as readily, if less often.

But the internal document lays out a broader and even grimmer view of the variant.



According to the document, a copy of which was also obtained by The New York Times, it is believed that the infection caused by the Delta Variant can spread much faster than MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, flu, smallpox. On the other hand, the virus is way more contagious than the smallpox virus.



The Delta variant, originally known as B.1.617.2, might cause more severe disease, according to the document.



The next step for the agency is to "acknowledge the war has changed", the document said.



The agency is expected to publish additional data on the deadly variant on Friday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen