New York | Jagran World Desk: Terming the attack on a Sikh taxi driver at the JFK International Airport as "deeply disturbing", Department of State's South and Central Asian Affairs Bureau said they condemn any form of hate-based violence, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

"We are deeply disturbed by reports of an apparent attack on a Sikh cab driver at J.F.K. airport, captured on video last week. Our diversity makes the U.S. stronger, & we condemn any form of hate-based violence," State SCA tweeted.

"We all have a responsibility to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable for their actions, no matter where such crimes occur," it added.

This comes after India's Consulate General in New York said that it has taken up the matter with the US authorities and urged them to investigate the incident.

“The assault against a Sikh taxi driver in New York is deeply disturbing. We have taken up the matter with US authorities and urged them to investigate this violent incident,” the Consulate General of India in New York tweeted on Saturday.

On January 4, an undated 26-second video surfaced on microblogging site Twitter wherein a man can be seen assaulting the Sikh taxi driver outside the airport. The video was uploaded by Navjot Pal Kaur who said that it was taken by a bystander at the airport.

“This video was taken by a bystander at John F Kennedy International Airport. I do not own the rights to this video. But I just wanted to highlight the fact that hatred continues to remain in our society and unfortunately, I've seen Sikh cab drivers get assaulted again and again,” Kaur wrote in her tweet.

It’s not enough to say that we need to fight AAPI hate. We actually need our elected officials to get involved with consequences for those who commit acts of violence against our community. @GregMeeksNYC @NYCMayor @AdrienneToYou @yuhline @rontkim pic.twitter.com/Dkk23lQw0g — Navjot Pal Kaur (@navjotpkaur) January 4, 2022

In the video, a person can be heard allegedly using expletives against the victim. He repeatedly hits and punches him and knocks off his turban. The video has led to angry reactions by the community members.

The National Sikh Campaign- an organisation that works for the betterment Sikh community in America and other Western countries, also released a statement over this and said “we are only a few days into the new year and there has already been a hate crime committed against a Sikh. A bystander recorded an unidentified man attacking a Sikh taxi driver, ultimately knocking off the driver's turban.”

“No additional details have been released outside of the video, but we know this story too well. A Sikh person goes about their daily lives only to be senselessly attacked by someone. Common road rage between people can escalate when someone who is ignorant of who we are takes their disdain for our turbans and becomes violent,” it added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha