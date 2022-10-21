Decision On Pakistan's Removal From FATF's Inglorious 'Grey List' Expected Today

THE FINANCIAL Action Task Force (FATF), the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog, is likely to free Pakistan from its grey list of countries under "increased monitoring" when its plenary session will conclude in Paris on Friday. It will enable the country to try to get foreign funds to overcome its economic crisis.

In its meeting in June, the FATF said it was keeping Pakistan on the list, also known as the grey list, but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress. This development came more than four years after the FATF put Pakistan on the grey list for its incompetency to check the risk of money laundering, leading to corruption and terror financing.

The FATF found Pakistan's deficiencies in its legal, financial, investigation, regulatory, prosecution, judicial and non-government sectors to fight money laundering and combat terror financing, considered serious threats to the global financial system.

Till June, Pakistan had completed most of the action items given to it by the FATF in 2018 and only a few items that were left unfulfilled included its failure to take action against UN-designated terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and his trusted aide and the group's operational commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

All these three terrorists are the most-wanted terrorists in India for their involvement in numerous terror acts, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the bombing of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019. To exit the grey list and move towards the white list, Pakistan needs 12 votes out of 39.

What is FATF?

The FATF is an inter-governmental body formulated in 1989 to combat money laundering, terror financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF reviews money laundering and terrorist financing techniques and continuously strengthens its standards to address new risks, such as the regulation of virtual assets, which have spread as cryptocurrencies gain popularity.