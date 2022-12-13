Debris Of Malaysian Flight MH370 Suggests Conspiracy To Destroy Plane

The discovery of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370’s debris has suggested that the landing gear of the plane was down when it had hit the ocean. More than eight years have passed since the disappearance of the flight. The Independent reported that the landing gear of the Boeing 777 plane was found at the home of a Madagascan fisherman 25 days ago. This assumes importance because, according to experts, this is the first bit of a material evidence to suggest that the pilots of MH370 intended to destroy the aircraft. All of the 239 passengers on the doomed plane had died in the accident.

The wreckage of the plane was found by Richard Godfrey, a British engineer, and an American, Blaine Gibson. They said that the plane was deliberately crashed.

"The level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible. The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean," Godfrey said to the Independent.

The debris of the landing gear had washed ashore in Madagascar in 2017 during the tropical storm Fernando had hit the region. There it was found by a fisherman named Tataly.

The fisherman’s wife was using the landing door as a washing board. The fisherman kept the door for five years a his home and was not aware of its significance and that it was being hunted by people the world over.

The four quasi-parallel gashes on the door is what Godfrey and Gibson are basing their theory on. They say these were caused by one of the plane's two engines disintegrating on impact, as per The Independent’s report.

"The combination of the high speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash," a report published by the experts said.

In scenarios like these pilots are not supposed to lower the landing gear during an emergency landing on water. Doing so increases the chance of the aircraft breaking into several pieces. It also increases the chance of the plane sinking quickly, giving survivors very less time to get out, the experts said.