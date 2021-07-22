The 27-year-old Noor Mukadam was found dead in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 area on Tuesday. The cause of death was reported to be a gunshot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A former Pakistani diplomat's daughter has been murdered in Islamabad, according to media reports. This incident took place days after the abduction of the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil.

According to a report in Pakistani daily Dawn, the 27-year-old Noor Mukadam was found dead in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 area on Tuesday. The cause of death was reported to be a gunshot. Meanwhile, a friend of Noor who is said to be linked with the case has been arrested by the Islamabad police.

Noor Mukadam is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam. Previously, Shaukat Mukadam had served as Pakistan's Ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

"A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station," Samaa TV quoted the Islamabad police as saying.

Meanwhile, on July 16, the Afghanistan Foreign office mentioned in a statement that Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil has been abducted from Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Both cases raise serious doubts over the safety of diplomatic missions and their personnel in Pakistan. However, Pakistan has completely denied the allegation of abducting the Afghanistan ambassador's daughter. The Islamabad police said that they have not found any supporting evidence in the case yet.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are trying to cope up with the revival of the Taliban. On the other hand, the pulling out of the troops by the US and NATO has reached its final phase.

The incident has caused a major diplomatic row between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

