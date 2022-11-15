Day Of 8 Billion: World Population To Hit 800-Cr Mark Today, Estimates WHO; Doubles In Last 50 Years

CREATING a millstone in human development, the world's population is expected to reach 8 billion on Tuesday, the United Nations estimated. The latest projections by the United Nations suggested that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.

The annual World Population Prospect Report 2022, it took 12 years for the world population to grow from 7 to 8 billion. It will further take approximately 15 years--until 2037-- for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing.

The world population surpassed this mark only after 11 years of passing the 7 billion milestones. This was revealed in the World Population Prospects Report 2022 released on July 11.

In 2022, the two most populous regions in the world were both in Asia: Central and Southern Asia had 2.1 billion people while Eastern and South-Eastern Asia had 2.3 billion. With populations of about 1.4 billion apiece, China and India made up the majority of the people in these two areas.