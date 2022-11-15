Day Of 8 Billion: China, India Lead List Of Countries With Highest Population

As per the UN report, India to surpass China as the most populous country in 2023. (Reuters Image)

THE WORLD will create a milestone as the global population is projected to mark 8 billion today (November 15), the release issued by the United Nations this year in July stated. According to the annual World Population Prospect Report 2022, it was also reported that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world’s population can reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It is also noted that the global population will reach its peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100.

According to a UN release, eight nations—the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the United Republic of Tanzania—will account for more than half of the expected growth in the world's population by 2050. More than half of the increase forecast through 2050 is anticipated to come from sub-Saharan African nations.

In 2022, the two most populous regions in the world were both in Asia: Central and Southern Asia had 2.1 billion people while Eastern and South-Eastern Asia had 2.3 billion. With populations of about 1.4 billion apiece, China and India made up the majority of the people in these two areas.

Lists Of The Countries With The Highest Population:

According to United Nations Census Bureau, the population of the given countries is dated by July 1, 2022.

1. China - 1,410,539,758

2. India - 1,389,637,446

3. United States - 332,838,183

4. Indonesia - 277,329,163

5. Pakistan - 242,923,845

6. Nigeria - 225,082,083

7. Brazil - 217,240,060

8. Bangladesh - 165,650,475

9. Russia - 142,021,981

10. Mexico - 129,150,971

The UN release stated that the percentage of people in the world over the age of 65 is anticipated to increase from 10 per cent in 2022 to 16 per cent in 2050. At that time, it's anticipated that there will be roughly as many people in the world over 65 as there are under 12 and more than twice as many over 65 as under 5.