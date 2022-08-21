Daughter Of Russian President's Aide Dubbed As 'Putin's Brain' Killed In Car Blast

Vladimir Putin has been facing the heat over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters image used for representation.)

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, who is popularly known as the "brain" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been reportedly killed in a car explosion in Moscow. The incident took place on Saturday night when 29-year-old Darya Dugin was returning from an event in the Odintsovsky District of Moscow.

Alexander Dugin, 60, does not hold any post in Kremlin but is considered to be the man behind Russia's military operations in Crimea and Ukraine. According to reports, the attack was targeted at Alexander, who is often described as "Putin's brain".

Reports suggest that the father-daughter duo - who were guests of honour at the Tradition family festival at the Zakharovo estate - was supposed to travel in a single car, but Alexander changed his mind at the last second. He was reportedly present at the scene of the accident on the Mozhayskoye Highway.

It should be noted that Darya, a journalist by profession, was sanctioned by the United Kingdom (UK) in July this year for allegedly spreading "disinformation" online over the Russia-Ukraine war. Her father was also sanctioned by the European Union (EU), the United States (US), and Canada in 2014 and 2015.

The news comes at a time when Russia is facing the heat from western nations over his invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also been accused of war crimes, but Moscow has claimed that many of its soldiers were poisoned by the Ukrainian forces.

The Russian defence ministry said a number of Russian servicemen had been taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. Tests showed a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, it said.

"On the fact of chemical terrorism sanctioned by the (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy regime, Russia is preparing supporting evidence with the results of all the analyses," it said in a statement.

Ukraine's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko commented on the Russian allegation on the Telegram messaging app.

"The department (Russian defence ministry) does not clarify whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat, in which botulinum toxin is often found. Overdue rations have been massively complained about by the occupying forces since the first days of the invasion of Ukraine," he said.