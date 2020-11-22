Despite facing criticism, Pakistan has continuously supported terrorism on its soil and have allowed educational institutions to propagate extremism and radicalism.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Over the years, several countries, including India and Afghanistan, have blamed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists on its spoil. It has been repeatedly slammed for sponsoring terrorism in the neighbouring countries.

Looking at this, the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF), which is an anti-terror financing watchdog, last month had retained Pakistan in its Grey List.

It had also asked Pakistan to continue to work on implementing an action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including demonstrating that its law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorist financing activity.

One such institution, which propagates extremism and radicalism in Pakistan, is Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak. About 60 kilometres east of Peshawar, this place is known as the "University of Jihad" and enjoys state support in Pakistan.

Reports indicate that terrorists across Pakistan come here for their training after which they carry out terrorist activities in their own country and neighbouring India and Afghanistan.

According to a report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), around 6,500 Pakistan terrorists are operating in Afghanistan most of them belonging to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and are trained in Pakistan.

The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities stated that the TTP has "claimed responsibility for various high-profile attacks in Pakistan and has facilitated others by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Lahskhar-e-Islam".

Recently, a European think tank -- European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) also said in a report that Pakistan is involved in stoking the present escalation of Taliban violence in Afghanistan.

