Cynical Revenge: Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Hitting Power Stations Causing Widespread Blackouts

UKRAINE accused the Russian military of attacking civilian infrastructure in response to a rapid weekend offensive by Ukrainian troops that forced Russia to abandon its main bastion in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials said the targets of the retaliatory attacks included water facilities and a thermal power station in Kharkiv, and that they caused widespread blackouts. Moscow denies its forces deliberately target civilians.

"No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter late on Sunday. Zelensky has described Ukraine's offensive in the northeast as a potential breakthrough in the six-month-old war and said the winter could see further territorial gains if Kyiv received more powerful weapons.

A total blackout in the Kharkiv & Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk & Sumy regions. RF terrorists remain terrorists & attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat. #RussiaIsATerroristState — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2022

In the worst defeat for Moscow's forces since they were repelled from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in March, thousands of Russian soldiers left behind ammunition and equipment as they fled the city of Izium, which they had used as a logistics hub. Ukraine's chief commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said the armed forces had regained control of more than 3,000 square km (1,158 square miles) since the start of this month.

Moscow's almost total silence on the defeat - or any explanation for what had taken place in northeastern Ukraine - provoked significant anger among some pro-war commentators and Russian nationalists on social media. Some called on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the war.

'CYNICAL REVENGE'

Zelensky said late on Sunday that Russian attacks caused a total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and partial blackouts in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's president, said Kharkiv's CHPP-5 electricity station - one of the largest in Ukraine - had been hit.

"A coward 'response' for the escape of its own army from the battlefield," he said on Twitter. Ukraine's gains are important politically for Zelenskiy as he seeks to keep Europe united behind Ukraine - supplying weapons and money - even as an energy crisis looms this winter following cuts in Russian gas supplies to European customers.

Deliberate strikes on critical civilian infrastructure (in particular, on the largest Kharkiv CHPP-5) — a manifestation of RF's terrorism and desire to massively leave civilians without electricity and heat. A coward "response" for the escape of its own army from the battlefield. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 11, 2022

NUCLEAR REACTOR SHUTS DOWN

As the war entered its 200th day, Ukraine on Sunday shut down the last operating reactor at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant to guard against a catastrophe as fighting rages nearby. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant, risking a release of radiation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said a backup power line to the plant had been restored, providing the external electricity it needed to carry out the shutdown while defending against the risk of a meltdown.

(With Agencies Inputs)