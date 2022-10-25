Cyclone Sitrang: 7 Killed As Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall In Bangladesh; Heavy Rain Alert In 4 Indian States

AT LEAST seven people including three family members were killed as cyclone Sitarang battered parts of Bangladesh on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing media reports.

According to bdnews24, the incidents occurred in Dhaka, Nagalkot in Cumilla Daulatkhan and Charfesson in Bhola and Lohagara in Narail as the severe storm lashed Bangladesh with heavy rains and devastating wind. A monitoring cell from the Fire Service and Civil Defense was operational after the casualties.

Thousands of people and livestock have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast in Bangladesh and moved to the cyclone shelters on Monday due to the inclement weather triggered by cyclone Sitrang, media reports said.

At least 28,155 people and 2,736 cattle have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast and shifted to the cyclone shelters till 6 pm on Monday while 576 shelters have been prepared as cyclone Sitrang is heading towards Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Additionally, as many as 104 medical teams are on standby to respond in case of emergencies. 323 tonnes of rice, more than Tk 8 lakh, 1,198 packages of dry food, 350 cartons of dry cakes, and 400 cartons of digestive biscuits have been stored as an aid for the people who were affected by the cyclone, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Nearby educational institutions have also been kept ready to be used as shelters if required. Evacuation of people to shelters is underway to protect lives and property," Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar, Mamunur Rashid said.

The district administration has asked people to contact the Union Parishad Chairman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer or the control room of the district commissioner's office for any help. Rashid urged people to stay alert and assist others in reaching safety in order to lessen the possibility of damage. The Cox's Bazar district administration on Sunday took a number of measures to deal with cyclone Sitrang.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over the northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 28 kmph during the past 6 hours on Monday evening.

"The cyclone is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and is expected to cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday," the communique added.

As Cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy rain to neighbouring Indian states. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely today over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.