Cyclone Gabrielle: National Emergency Declared In New Zealand; Power Supply Disrupted Amid Heavy Rains

THE NEW Zealand government on Tuesday declared a National State Emergency amid catastrophic floods and landslides brought on by Cyclone Gabrielle, which forced evacuations and left people stranded on rooftops. The statement was made by Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty as tens of thousands of houses lost power due to heavy rain and severe wind, AFP reported.

This is only the third time in New Zealand's history that a National State of Emergency has been declared. "This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island," Kieran McAnulty said.

According to a press release from the New Zealand Government, the declaration will cover the six districts that have previously declared a local State of Emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay. The National State of Emergency was issued to aid in response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Watch Also:

McAnulty said the country was through the worst of the actual storm but they were facing extensive flooding, slips and damage to roads and infrastructure.

"Today we are expecting to see more rain and high winds. Since Sunday, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been in close contact with local civil defence emergency management (CDEM) teams of affected areas to assess the need for a declaration of a state of National Emergency," he, as quoted by the news agency ANI said.

"NEMA has been giving advice to myself and the Prime Minister on the need for a national State of Emergency based on the assessments of the local teams, and until now the advice has been that it was not necessary. NEMA met with the affected CDEM groups. Based on feedback from the groups and NEMA. I consider that the criteria have now been met and a National State of Emergency would be beneficial," he added.

Earleir on Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand, the US Geological Survey said.