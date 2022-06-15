Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: As the country continues to grapple with the current economic crisis, a Pakistani minister has urged the countrymen to reduce their consumption of tea in a bid to cut down the import bill which is depleting Islamabad's foreign exchange reserves.

The appeal was made by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal after a media report claimed that Pakistan consumed tea worth Rs 83.88 billion (USD 400 million) in the fiscal year 2021-22.

"I appeal to the nation to cut down the consumption of tea by 1-2 cups because we import tea on loan," Iqbal said on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to a report by The News International, Pakistan imported Rs 13 billion (USD 60 million) worth of more tea than the last fiscal year. In 2020-21, it spent nearly Rs 70.82 billion (USD 340 million) on the import of tea.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has been struggling to deal with the current economic crisis. Recently, country's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail warned that Pakistan's economy could be in a similar position as that of Sri Lanka if tough decisions were not taken.

Last week, Ismail said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government will also ban officials from buying new cars to control the fiscal deficit and secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout money.

"We have started difficult decisions... but it is not the end of taking difficult decisions," Ismail had said, while unveiling the budget for the 2022/23 fiscal year that starts in July.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have plunged to USD 10 billion, which is hardly enough for 45 days for the country. The IMF has asked Pakistan to address its fiscal deficits before it releases its bailout package.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma