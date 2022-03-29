Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Hours after Ukrainian representative for Ukraine-Russia peace talks David Arakhamia said that the results of the recent meeting between the two sides was “sufficient for a meeting at the leaders’ level”, crude oil prices dropped by over 6 per cent to close at $106 per barrel. The Russian negotiator also welcomed the “meaningful” progress in the talks.

The development occurs after over a month since Russian President Vladimir Putin began ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine citing ‘security concerns’.

The benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 6 per cent to about $106 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down over 6 per cent at $99.6.

Both those contracts fell about 7 per cent on Monday, as Shanghai's two-stage lockdown offset concerns about tight supply over nine days which was expected to hit fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer.

While the benchmark Brent crude oil started Tuesday extending losses from the previous session, it rebounded and was up nearly 0.4 per cent to trade around $113 after falling as low as $109.97 a barrel earlier in the session.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks. The top Russian negotiator said the talks were "constructive".

"The results of today's meeting are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders' level," Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said, raising the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin that Russia had shot down as recently as Monday as being "counterproductive".

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Oil prices reached their 14-year-high for the first time since the global economic crisis of 2008, sending fuel prices to shoot up in many countries worldwide, while also aggravating the economic crisis in India’s neighbourhood in Sri Lanka.

With inputs from Reuters

