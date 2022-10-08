Three People Died In Crimea Bridge Incident: Russian Investigators

THREE people have been found dead so far as the result of a truck explosion on a bridge linking Russia to Crimea, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

"They are believed to be passengers of a car that was near the truck that exploded. The bodies of two victims, a man and a woman, have already been recovered from the water and their identities are being established," the committee said in a statement.

The investigators have also established the details of the truck and its owner, registered in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, and begun searching his place of residence, it added.

A blast on the strategic road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula on Saturday brought down sections of the road taking traffic in one direction, prompting gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no direct claim of responsibility.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19-km (12-mile) bridge linking it to Russia’s transport network was opened with great fanfare by President Vladimir Putin four years later. It now represents a crucial supply route for the Russian forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine's Kherson region.

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on social media that the blast occurred at 6:07 a.m. (0307 GMT) in a freight truck, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train heading for the peninsula.

It said two sections of road bridge had partially collapsed, but that the arch spanning the Kerch Strait, the waterway through which ships travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea, was not damaged.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on social media that the road bridge was still intact in one direction, although traffic was suspended while the damage was assessed.

Images showed thick smoke pouring from part of the bridge.

Later, the Emergency Ministry said the fire had been extinguished, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser posted a message on Twitter saying the incident was just "the beginning" but stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were responsible for the blast.