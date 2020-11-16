New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Johnson & Johnson has begun the third phase of a two-dose trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The American drug manufacturer has planned to include 30,000 participants to study the changes in people after intaking the medicine. The UK branch involved in this study will include 6 thousand participants, the remaining volunteers will come from different countries across the world where the incidence of COVID-19 infection is very high. These countries are the United States of America, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa, and Spain.

Currently, the first dose of this vaccine called Ad26COV2 will be given, and the second dose will be given after 57 days. This information was given by Professor Saul Faust (a professor of pediatric immunology and infectious diseases), who is leading the trial at University Hospital Southampton. He told that one group of people who are involved in this study will be given an inactive drug i.e. Placebo while the other group will be given a dose of an experimental vaccine.

“It’s really important that we pursue trials of many different vaccines from many different manufacturers and be able then to ensure the supply both to the UK and global population,” Faust told reporters at a briefing.

“The study will assess the efficacy of the investigational vaccine after both the first and second dose to evaluate protection against the virus and potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose, Reuters quoted J & J spokesperson as saying.

The first case of novel coronavirus which spread the Covid-19 infection in the world came in Wuhan, China. After that, the outbreak of this deadly virus in the world was such that the World Health Organization declared it pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Posted By: Srishti Goel