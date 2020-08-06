ZyCoV-D is one of the 165 vaccines presently being developed across the world in fight against the pandemic, according to the latest list released by the World Health Organisation. Some of them are in the final stage of human trials, while others may just be getting into the thetrials.

News | Jagran News Desk: Indian drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday announced that it would commence phase II clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D from August 6. The experimental vaccine was found to be safe and well-tolerated in the phase I clinical trial.

ZyCoV-D is one of the 165 vaccines presently being developed across the world in fight against the pandemic, according to the latest list released by the World Health Organisation. Some of them are in the final stage of human trials, while others may just be getting into the thetrials.

Here’s a look at Five promising vaccine candidates from across the world.

Covidshield (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine)

Presently in Phase III, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate is considered one of the global frontrunners for the COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, the researchers in Oxford had announced that their candidate had triggered an immune response in humans against coronavirus in the early stages.

Earlier this week, India's drug controller gave its approval to Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase II and III clinical trials on Covidshield. Serum Institute is one of the nine global manufacturers of this vaccine.

CoronaVac

CoronaVac is being developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac and is presently in thrid phase of trial. It may be noted that During the 2002 to 2003 SARS outbreak, SinoVac was the only firm to go into phase 1 vaccine trials, before the infection disappeared. CoronaVac is expected to be ready for regulatory approval early next year

Sinopharm

In late July, China's National Pharmaceutical Group 'Sinopharm' announced that its coronavirus vaccine candidate could be available by the end of this year. The experimental shot entered the third phase of trial involving around 15,000 participants in July itself.

mRNA-1273

mRNA-1273 is being co-developed by the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna, Inc., and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The vaccine candidate is presently in the Phase III trials.

ZyCoV-D

ZyCOV-D was the first Indian vaccine to head to the clinical trials. Yesterday, Indian drug firm Zydus Cadila had announced it had completed the Phase I clinical trail of ZyCOV-D. The vaccine would now move to Phase II trials, involving a larger pool of candidates

Posted By: Lakshay Raja